Pentatonix is coming to Houston on tour

The Grammy-winning acapella group will perform at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion this September.

HOUSTON — Before he was a member of the Grammy-award-winning acapella group, Pentatonix, Matt Sallee was part of their audience as a fan. Today, he's following his dreams as the bass for Pentatonix.

The group is coming to Houston this September as they embark on a world tour.

Matt Sallee and another one of the group's members, Kevin Olusola, joined Great Day Houston with a preview of what fans can expect at their concert.

Pentatonix: The World Tour

- Thursday, Sept. 7

- 7 pm

- The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion