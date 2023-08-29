x
Pentatonix is coming to Houston on tour

The Grammy-winning acapella group will perform at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion this September.
Credit: Great Day Houston
Grammy-winning acapella group, Pentatonix, is coming to Houston on tour in September 2023.

HOUSTON — Before he was a member of the Grammy-award-winning acapella group, Pentatonix, Matt Sallee was part of their audience as a fan. Today, he's following his dreams as the bass for Pentatonix.

The group is coming to Houston this September as they embark on a world tour. 

Matt Sallee and another one of the group's members, Kevin Olusola, joined Great Day Houston with a preview of what fans can expect at their concert. 

Pentatonix: The World Tour 

- Thursday, Sept. 7

- 7 pm

- The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

- Click here for tickets.

