Pentatonix is coming to Houston on tour

HOUSTON — Before he was a member of the Grammy-award-winning acapella group, Pentatonix, Matt Sallee was part of their audience as a fan. Today, he's following his dreams as the bass for Pentatonix.
The group is coming to Houston this September as they embark on a world tour.
Matt Sallee and another one of the group's members, Kevin Olusola, joined Great Day Houston with a preview of what fans can expect at their concert.
Pentatonix: The World Tour
- Thursday, Sept. 7
- 7 pm
- The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- Click here for tickets.