Pedro Pascal on his role in "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent"

Most known for his roles as Oberyn Martell in "Game of Thrones" and Javier Peña on "Narcos", Pedro Pascal is one of the most in-demand actors in Hollywood. Pascal recently spoke with Great Day Houston Host, Deborah Duncan, about his journey through show-business and his role in the meta-comedy, "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent".
The film follows Nic Cage (playing himself) as he agrees to attend a fans birthday party in exchange for $1 Million. The billionaire fan (Pascal) isn't all that he appears to be, and Cage is asked to become a CIA informant.
With a current score of 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, fans shouldn't miss "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" in theaters now. For more information, click here