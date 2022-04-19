x
Pedro Pascal on his role in "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent"

Pedro Pascal stars alongside Nicolas Cage in "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent"
Credit: Great Day Houston

Most known for his roles as Oberyn Martell in "Game of Thrones" and Javier Peña on "Narcos", Pedro Pascal is one of the most in-demand actors in Hollywood. Pascal recently spoke with Great Day Houston Host, Deborah Duncan, about his journey through show-business and his role in the meta-comedy, "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent". 

The film follows Nic Cage (playing himself) as he agrees to attend a fans birthday party in exchange for $1 Million. The billionaire fan (Pascal) isn't all that he appears to be, and Cage is asked to become a CIA informant. 

With a current score of 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, fans shouldn't miss "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" in theaters now. For more information, click here

