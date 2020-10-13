Mindy LeBlanc, Executive Director for Pathways For Little Feet is helping families wanting to adopt.

HOUSTON — Families are still looking to adopt. Our interest-free loan program that maximizes the benefit of each dollar contributed by reusing it time after time as the loan is repaid, helping child after child join a loving family.

In addition, the stress of the pandemic and returning to school, has affected children and parents to a greater degree causing disruption within the family. Their new scholarship program for counseling and therapy services provides resources for families who have adoption as part of their story.

To learn more, or donate go their website here.

Pathways For Little Feet

9 Greenway Plaza, Suite 3150

Houston TX 77046