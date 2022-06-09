Pantry, freezer & refrigerator staples to always keep on hand

Roni Proter with Dinner Reinvented shares some staples to always have in the kitchen; plus, 3 quick and easy weeknight meals to try out.

HOUSTON — With Labor Day Weekend behind us, you may not have had a chance to do your regular trip to the grocery store yet. But Roni Proter with Dinner Reinvented says that if you keep some staples in your pantry, freezer and refrigerator, you can create a quick and delicious dinner in minutes.

Let's start with the basics, Roni always keep these items on hand:

Pantry

Canned vegetables like peeled tomatoes, beans, especially garbanzo and black beans, pasta and grains like couscous and rice, chicken and beef stock and lots of dried herbs and spices.

Refrigerator

Dairy: eggs, cream, cheese and butter. Vegetables: celery, carrots, onion and garlic, fresh herbs like parsley and basil, fresh spinach and lemons, sausage or bacon.

Freezer

Frozen gnocchi, cauliflower rice, shrimp, chicken breasts and ground beef and bread like baguette or pita.

Quick & Easy Recipes:

About Dinner Reinvented

Dinner Reinvented is a recipe site and food blog devoted to helping you get easy, healthy, weeknight dinners on the table no matter how busy you are. Check out more recipes here!