HOUSTON — Erika Schlick, cookbook author and blogger, shares her paleo potato salad recipe.

For more information on Erika's blog, "Trail to Health", click here.

You can purchase Erika's cookbook, "Wandering Palate", here.

Paleo Potato Salad

Courtesy of: Erika Schlick, Trail To Health

Servings: 6-8

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 15-20 minutes

Ingredients

8 Yukon gold potatoes

4 hard-boiled eggs

1½ cups Primal Kitchen Mayo (use code TRAILTOHEALTH for 10% off)

1 tablespoon yellow mustard

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon onion powder

2 tablespoons fresh dill

2 teaspoons salt

1 cup sliced celery

1 cup halved green olives

Fresh chopped chives or dill for garnish

Directions

1. Wash, peel and cut the potatoes into bite-size pieces. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add the potatoes and cook until tender. Drain the potatoes, pat dry, put in a large bowl and allow to cool completely before using. You can even put them in the fridge to cool.

2. Hard boil the eggs in boiling water for 5 minutes once the water starts to boil. Once cooked, run under cold water to cool. Once the eggs are cooled, peel and dice them.

3. In a bowl, stir the mustard with the mayo, garlic powder, onion powder, dill and salt until combined.

4. Stir the mayo mixture, eggs, celery and olives into the potatoes until combined. Top with fresh chives or more fresh dill.