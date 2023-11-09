Over 3 decades of classic rock interviews with Bob Ruggiero

"The Classic Rock Bob Reader: Selected Interviews 1989 - 2023"

HOUSTON — Catch a book signing and author conversation, along with great live music, with music journalist Bob Ruggiero this Saturday, 3pm at Cactus Music. Find more details here.

"The Classic Rock Bob Reader: Selected Interviews 1989 - 2023" is available at Amazon and will also be for sale at Cactus Music.

About the book...

The Classic Rock Bob Reader collects 130 interviews with musicians conducted over a span of nearly 35 years by longtime music journalist Bob Ruggiero, whose specialty is the genre.

This book includes frank and revealing talks with Rock and Roll Hall of Famers and/or A-list artists like Gregg Allman, Ian Anderson, Alice Cooper, Ronnie James Dio, Ray Davies, Don Felder, Peter Frampton, Sammy Hagar, Rob Halford, Joan Jett, Meat Loaf, Kenny Loggins, Graham Nash, Joe Perry, Todd Rundgren, Boz Scaggs, Rick Springfield, Eddie Van Halen, Joe Walsh, Ann Wilson, Brian Wilson. Also members of: Bad Company, Blue Öyster Cult, Box Tops, Buckinghams, Buffalo Springfield, Byrds, Cactus, Chicago, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Doobie Brothers, E Street Band, Foghat, Genesis, Go-Go's, Grand Funk Railroad, Journey, Little Feat, Loverboy, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Marshall Tucker Band, MC5, Moody Blues, Nazareth, Night Ranger, Pablo Cruise, Paul Revere & the Raiders, Ramones, Rascals, Santana, Sonics, Steppenwolf, Styx, Talking Heads, Thin Lizzy, Three Dog Night, Traffic, Toto, Turtles, Vanilla Fudge, WAR, Wishbone Ash, Yes, and the Zombies.

Bob Ruggiero has contributed features to print and online publications including The Houston Press, The Houston Chronicle, The Village Voice, Texas Music, Creative Loafing, www.ClassicRockRevisited.com, and www.RocksBackPages.com. He is also the author of "Slippin' Out of Darkness," an unauthorized biography of the band WAR, also available at local retailers.