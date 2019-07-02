HOUSTON — On Thursday, February 7, Deborah Duncan spoke with opera singer Lawrence Brownlee about his career and role in the Pearl Fishers at the Houston Grand Opera. If Brownlee looks familiar, it’s because his uncle is KHOU’s very own Len Cannon.

The Operatic Tenor has been interested in music his whole life, and has traveled the world because of opera. He has performed in 46 countries and was named Male Singer of the Year by the International Opera Awards in 2017. For more information on Lawrence Brownlee, visit lawrencebrownlee.com

Lawrence Brownlee is currently performing in the "The Pearl Fishers" at the Houston Grand Opera. For more information, visit houstongrandopera.org/thepearlfishers.