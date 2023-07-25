One of Houston's most acclaimed and celebrated pizza places, Pizaro's

Pizaro's Pizza president, Nicole Bean, shares how they make the perfect pies for every desire.

Nicole Bean, President of Pizaro's Pizza, was named "Top 50 Most Influential Pizza Makers" in 2020. Few things make her as happy as making and serving amazing pizza for Pizaro's customers.

"Each Napoletano pizza is unique as the pizza is hand stretched and cooked in a wood fired brick oven at 900 degrees for 90 seconds. This creates a pizza with

- Soft cornicione (outer crust) with patina of crunch.

- Center of pizza is very thin and is soft/wet.

- Approximately 12″ in diameter.

- Unique – may not be perfectly round as each pie is an artisan's work of art.

Neapolitans traditionally eat their pizza uncut with a knife and fork or "libretto style" – means folded like a book. Either way we hope you enjoy yours."

Pizaro's serves 3 Styles of Pizza: Napoletana, New York & Detroit (Pan).