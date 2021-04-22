One of Houston's favorite bars finally reopens

Julep reopens for Derby Day with a huge, covid-conscious event

HOUSTON — Julep's Reopening and Derby Day Party

May 1st at 12pm

Purchase tickets to the Derby Day party at julephouston.com.

Alba's book, Julep: Southern Cocktails Refashioned, is available for purchase at the bar or anywhere books are sold.

Julep

Sparkling Julep

10 mint leaves

1/2 oz turbinado syrup

3/4 oz cognac

2oz sparkling FRV100 Şamay, plus 1/2oz for topping off

For the Turbinado Syrup

2 cups sugar in the raw turbinado

1 cup water

Combine the turbinado sugar and water in a saucepan and stir to combine. Place over medium heat and bring to a gentle boil, stirring occasionally. Reduce the heat and simmer until the sugar is completely dissolved and the syrup is slightly thickened, about 3 minutes.

Remove from the heat and let cool. Transfer to a glass container with a tight-fitting lid and store in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.

For the Garnish

2 or 3 mint sprigs

1 small bunch champagne or other tiny grapes

Powdered sugar

Place the mint leaves and syrup in the glass and lightly press with a muddler. Leave the muddler in the glass and add the cognac and 2 ounces of sparkling Gamay, pouring them over the muddler to rinse it off. Fill the glass a little more than halfway with crushed ice and stir with a bar spoon 15 to 20 times. Add more ice to completely fill the glass. Top off with the remaining 1/2oz of sparkling Gamay. Place the straw in the glass.