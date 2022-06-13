One Medical offers a new way to manage your primary care

One Medical is a national primary care practice that makes managing your health easier and more enjoyable. Dr. Rekha Avirah explains how it works

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — One Medical has five offices in the Houston area, including Upper Kirby, BLVD Place, The Woodlands, Pearland and Sugarland, as well as access to 125+ offices across the country

They offer same and next day access to appointments that actually start on time, providing longer time with providers.

Their beautiful offices are calming and welcoming, intentionally designed to make patients feel better. You won't experience any of the pain points that are common to doctor's offices, like phones ringing off the hook or old magazines.

Their practice is membership-based, but is designed to make healthcare more accessible and affordable.

For just $199/year (about $16/month), you get unlimited access to 24/7/365 on-demand virtual care with no additional co-pays or fees.

One Medical's app and website make it easy to book appointments, message your provider with follow-up questions, view your lab results, renew prescriptions, and more.

For in-office care, they accept most major insurances.

One Medical has a special offer for Great Day Houston viewers.

Use promo code GREATDAY50 and you'll get 50% off a yearly membership.

For more information about One Medical and where to find a location near you, visit onemedical.com

You can also follow them on social media: