NYT Bestselling Author Katherine Center's newest book, "The Bodyguard"

HOUSTON — Katherine Center is the New York Times Bestselling Author behind "The Lost Husband", "How to Walk Away", and "Happiness for Beginners". Her latest novel "The Bodyguard" releases today!

Set in Houston, Texas, Center drew from childhood memories at her grandparents ranch on the Brazos River as well as interactions she had with celebrities like Josh Duhamel on the set of "The Lost Husband". Center's book, "The Lost Husband" was turned into a film in 2020, and was ranked #1 on Netflix. Her novel, "Happiness for Beginners" is also set to become a Netflix movie, starring Ellie Kemper and Luke Grimes.