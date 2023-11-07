NYT Bestselling Author, Katherine Center's new book, "Hello Stranger" is out now

Say "Hello" to your next summer read.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Katherine Center has been dubbed the "Reigning Queen Of Comfort Reads".

Her novels often offer bittersweet romance, but she never read a romance novel until after she turned 40. That's when she discovered books could be fun, and that you shouldn't be ashamed of a good love story.

The New York Times Bestselling author joined Great Day Houston to discuss her latest book, "Hello Stranger". The novel, which is out today, is just one reason Center is celebrating this July. Her novel, "Happiness For Beginners" was adapted into a movie, starring Ellie Kemper and Luke Grimes, will begin streaming on Netflix later this month.

Katherine Center is about to set off on a book tour for "Hello Stranger". She has two stops in Houston:

Houston - Blue Willow Bookshop

• Tonight (7/11)

• 7:00 PM

• St. Thomas Presbyterian Church

Houston - Brazos Bookstore

• Tomorrow (7/12)

• 6:30 PM