Nutcracker Market Spring is back!

Nutcracker Market SPRING is making its much-anticipated return to NRG Center

Market Dates/Hours

April 16-18, 2021

Friday, April 16 - 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 17 - 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 18 - 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

COVID

The Spring Market is significantly smaller in size and scope and a different experience than the November Nutcracker Market. The Market will be spread through four halls of NRG Park, as compared to the two halls used for the 2019 Nutcracker Market SPRING. There will be increased space between booths and the average aisle will be 24 feet wide.

Anyone ages two and older entering NRG Park property (indoors or out) for Nutcracker Market SPRING will be required to wear a mask - no exceptions - and practice social distancing.

Health screenings will be performed on all persons upon entering NRG Park.

Tickets

General Admission tickets are available for $18 at H-E-B Business Centers and $20 at Ticketmaster.com.