Northwest Assistance Ministries

HOUSTON — Since the COVID-19 shutdown in mid-march, NAM has provided hundreds of thousands of dollars in rental assistance to more than 2,500 families. NAM has provide more than 30 tons of food assistance to over 4,000 families. NAM's Family Violence Center has led needed intervention to over 2,100 individuals victimized by domestic abuse and delivered more than 11,000 meals to over 900 shut in seniors. NAM is in need of financial contributions, food donations and volunteers to support all of these programs.