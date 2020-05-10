HOUSTON — Nora's Home offers a home away from home for transplant patients and their families who travel to any of the Texas Medical Center Transplant Centers. This is animated by a spirit of compassion, inclusivity, and connection so their resident guests may focus on the transformative task of healing. The public can help Nora's Home by signing up to be a "Chef for the Day" or donating to our pantry.
Contact information for viewers: website, phone number, & address (if applicable):
- Website: norashome.org
- Phone: 832-831-3720
Nora's Home
8300 El Rio Street, Houston, TX 77054