x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Houston's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Houston, Texas | KHOU.com

Great Day Houston

Nora's Home

Natalie Lencioni, Executive Director of Nora's Home is offering affordable lodging for pre-transplant and post-transplant patients and their families.

HOUSTON — Nora's Home offers a home away from home for transplant patients and their families who travel to any of the Texas Medical Center Transplant Centers. This is animated by a spirit of compassion, inclusivity, and connection so their resident guests may focus on the transformative task of healing. The public can help Nora's Home by signing up to be a "Chef for the Day" or donating to our pantry.

Contact information for viewers: website, phone number, & address (if applicable): 

- Website: norashome.org 

- Phone: 832-831-3720

Nora's Home

8300 El Rio Street, Houston, TX 77054