x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Houston's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Houston, Texas | KHOU.com

Great Day Houston

Nikki DeLoach stars in "Sweet Autumn"

Actress Nikki DeLoach stars in two feel-good Hallmark holiday features, "Sweet Autumn" & "Cranberry Christmas"

HOUSTON — Tune in to see Nikki DeLoach in "Sweet Autumn" Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. CST on Hallmark Channel. 

 "Cranberry Christmas" premieres October 31, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. For all of Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas movies, click here.  

Nikki DeLoach is a spokesperson for the Alzheimer's Association.  Her father lives with Pick's Disease, a rare form of dementia. For more information on Nikki's story, click here.  

Support the Houston Walk to End Alzheimer's. They have two upcoming virtual walks in which you can participate: Sugar Land on October 31, 2020, and Houston on November 14, 2020.  For more information, log on to ALZ.org/walk