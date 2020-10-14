Nikki DeLoach stars in "Sweet Autumn"

Actress Nikki DeLoach stars in two feel-good Hallmark holiday features, "Sweet Autumn" & "Cranberry Christmas"

HOUSTON — Tune in to see Nikki DeLoach in "Sweet Autumn" Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. CST on Hallmark Channel.

"Cranberry Christmas" premieres October 31, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. For all of Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas movies, click here.

Nikki DeLoach is a spokesperson for the Alzheimer's Association. Her father lives with Pick's Disease, a rare form of dementia. For more information on Nikki's story, click here.