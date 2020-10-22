Nightly Spirits ghost tours are running safely this Halloween

Nightly Spirits Houston offers multiple types of entertaining walking ghost tours around the city

HOUSTON — "Nightly Spirts Houston" is operating their ghost tours again this Halloween season, with multiple safety measures implemented to make sure everyone can enjoy the spooky fun, including social distancing, small groups, face masks and temperature checks.

Tours range from 1.5 - 3.5 hours hours and start at $20.

For more information and to book your tour, visit their wicked website at https://nightlyspirits.com/houston-ghost-tours/

Great Day Houston viewers can receive 10% off tour tickets by using code: GREATDAYBOOSTON

Some of the places featured in this package are:

Hotel Icon - hotelicon.com

La Carafe - facebook.com/La-Carafe