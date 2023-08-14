Night Court performs "I Wanna Mediate"

HOUSTON — For almost 30 years, Night Court has been Houston's all-lawyer musical theater company that raises money for charities that provide free legal services to people in need right here in Houston. The theater company has already given over $1.5 million to Houston area charities. The group writes, produces and performs an original show each year that pokes fun at lawyers, politics, pop culture and more.
This year's theme is "The Law Files" and is inspired by "The X-Files", "Stranger Things", "Men In Black", and "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law."
The production runs August 16-19 at the Hobby Center at 7:30 pm each night.
For tickets and more information, log on to www.NightCourt.org.