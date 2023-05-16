New York Times Bestselling novel "City of Dreams"

Author Don Winslow details his incredible life before writing and thrilling success since his first novel was published.

HOUSTON — Don Winslow has had many careers: private investigator, safari guide, best-selling crime novelist, Hollywood screenwriter…He has authored more than 20 acclaimed international bestsellers, including "The Border," "Savages" "The Force" and "The Cartel." ("Savages"was made into a feature film by three-time Oscar-winning writer-director Oliver Stone).

Don Winslow's epic Cartel trilogy has been adapted for TV and will appear as a weekly series on FX, and "The Force" is soon to be a major motion picture from 20th Century Studios starring Matt Damon.

Additional Winslow books are currently in development at Netflix, Warner Brothers, Sony and Working Title.