New York Times Bestselling novel "City of Dreams"

HOUSTON — Don Winslow has had many careers: private investigator, safari guide, best-selling crime novelist, Hollywood screenwriter…He has authored more than 20 acclaimed international bestsellers, including "The Border," "Savages" "The Force" and "The Cartel." ("Savages"was made into a feature film by three-time Oscar-winning writer-director Oliver Stone).
Don Winslow's epic Cartel trilogy has been adapted for TV and will appear as a weekly series on FX, and "The Force" is soon to be a major motion picture from 20th Century Studios starring Matt Damon.
Additional Winslow books are currently in development at Netflix, Warner Brothers, Sony and Working Title.
Don Winslow's awards and accolades are too many to mention. Highlights include: The 2012 Raymond Chandler Award at the Courmayeur Noir Festival. (Previous winners include John le Carré, John Grisham and Michael Connelly.) "The Cartel" 2015 RBA Prize for Crime Writing , the world's most lucrative crime fiction prize and 2016 Ian Fleming Steel Dagger given by CWA; "The Power of the Dog": 2010 Maltese Falcon Award; The Winter of Frankie Machine 2010 Japan Adventure Fiction Association Prize and 2011 Maltese Falcon Award.
