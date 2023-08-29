New York Times Bestselling author, J. Elle, talks her latest novel, "House of Marionne"

HOUSTON — When J. Elle writes novels, readers might see glimpses of her life growing up in third ward Houston. Her love of writing started as soon as she could hold a pencil and led her to become an educator and New York Times Best Seller for her book "Wings Of Ebony". The fantasy novel was also nominated for an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literary Work for Youth and Teens.
J. Elle joined Great Day Houston with a preview of her latest novel, "House of Marionne" which will be released on
Tuesday, August 29, 2023.
Houston's Blue Willow Bookshop is helping J. Elle celebrate the release with a book event this Sunday. J. Elle will be in conversation with Ali Hazelwood at St. Thomas Presbyterian Church beginning at 3 p.m.
