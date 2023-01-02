New Ways to Treat Back Pain

Memorial Hermann Katy's new robotic navigation platform improves and expands on traditional spinal surgery.

HOUSTON — Back pain is a common cause of disability, affecting as many as 80 percent of Americans at some time during their lives. It can interfere with the ability to move, sleep and participate in everyday activities, and in some cases it can become debilitating. However, research has led to the development of new surgical technologies and techniques that are safer, more accurate and more efficient in treating pain. Below, Memorial Hermann neurosurgeon Dr. Wesley H. Jones discusses the newest treatment advances.

Q: Back pain can range in severity and have a variety of different causes. Does that make it a tricky condition to treat?

Dr. Jones: Absolutely. The spine is one large joint made up of a bunch of smaller joints, connected to ligaments and tendons, muscles and nerves, and they're all supposed to work together in perfect harmony to support movement, posture, etc. Any one of those smaller joints can cause pain, and so can a muscle imbalance or a neurological injury. Finding the source of the pain can be tricky because more often than not, one problem can cause another and the pain ends up in different places. The aim is to identify a target that's the patient's most significant or primary pain generator. We start by doing a thorough history and physical exam to determine the appropriate diagnostic or early therapeutic interventions, which can often involve multiple specialists. Modern treatment of back pain is a multidisciplinary approach — it's a continuum of providers and clinicians who work together to provide treatment that meets the patient's overall needs. We have a patient-centered approach at Memorial Hermann, and our goal is to choose the most effective procedure for the individual patient to improve their quality of life.

Q: When should someone with back pain see a doctor?

Dr. Jones: Without question, you should see a physician if you are experiencing any signs of neurological injury, such as dizziness, loss of balance or vision changes, or sudden, severe pain to the point that you can't move. In regard to pain, the general rule is if the pain is persistent and is significantly affecting someone's quality of life or their ability to do the activities they need or want to do, they should see a doctor. That doesn't always mean starting with a surgeon; usually you start with a primary care provider. Depending on your signs or symptoms, patients are often given a trial of conservative therapy that may include physical therapy or pain injections, as well as other diagnostic tests. Another reason you don't want to put off seeing a doctor is that you can take a relatively small issue and make it worse over time by not getting at least an evaluation. A small issue, left untreated, can become a much larger problem and even lead to secondary problems that might be more difficult to treat in the long run.

Q: How has treatment evolved in recent years?

Dr. Jones: From a surgery standpoint, we're using less invasive procedures that are easier on patients. These procedures minimize surgical risks, decrease the length of stay in the hospital and allow for earlier recovery, leading to overall better patient outcomes. With that said, the basic principles of surgery haven't changed; rather the combination of technological advancements and new surgical approaches have allowed us to add more tools to our tool bag. At Memorial Hermann Katy, we're just launching a new robotic navigation platform that enhances our capability to safely perform advanced surgical procedures.

Q: What are the benefits of the robotic navigation platform?

Dr. Jones: This robotic navigation platform is the first of its kind in Texas and one of the first in the U.S. It combines intraoperative imaging with robotic navigation that allows us to perform procedures more efficiently and more accurately. The robotic platform can precisely track the movement of surgical instruments and provide real-time feedback, increasing the efficiency of the surgery. It also provides better avenues for collecting more reliable and accurate surgical data. This opens a window of opportunities for further technological advancements, including the development of predictive models based on anatomical and patient-specific risk factors. However, I firmly believe that at no point can a robot interfere with the very human experience of the patient-doctor relationship, nor replace the clinical judgement of an experienced surgeon. Robotics, like any other technology, should always be viewed as a tool to aid us, not replace us. But when used appropriately, without a doubt, it can make you a better surgeon. That means it's better for the patient. And that is all that matters.

To learn more, visit memorialhermann.org/backpain.