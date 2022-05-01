New TV Series, "A Toy Store Near You" Features Local Vintage Toy Shop, "Super Happy Incredible Toys"

HOUSTON — "A Toy Store Near You" put the spotlight on a variety of new and vintage toy stores from around the world. What started as a reaction to how businesses were pivoting in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic has since become a celebration of small businesses and the passion of the toy community as a whole. Since last year, The Nacelle Co. has accumulated more than 20,000 hours of footage that was shot in more than 50 toy stores across seven countries. The majority of proceeds generated by the series will benefit the stores featured.