New TV Series, "A Toy Store Near You" Features Local Vintage Toy Shop, "Super Happy Incredible Toys"

HOUSTON — "A Toy Store Near You" put the spotlight on a variety of new and vintage toy stores from around the world. What started as a reaction to how businesses were pivoting in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic has since become a celebration of small businesses and the passion of the toy community as a whole. Since last year, The Nacelle Co. has accumulated more than 20,000 hours of footage that was shot in more than 50 toy stores across seven countries. The majority of proceeds generated by the series will benefit the stores featured.
In the new season, a local Houston spot is featured. Super Happy Incredible, specializes in all of the classic vintage toy lines from your childhood. From Star Wars to Care Bears, Super Happy has it all. Their knowledgeable and friendly staff are there to help you find that special piece for your collection. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram to see some of their selection, win free prizes, and share some laughs.
"A Toy Store Near You" can be seen on Amazon Prime.