New Smiles Dental Implant Center Galleria can help you get a Texas-Sized smile makeover

New Smiles Dental Implant Center Galleria specializes in completing a person's smile, especially for those who are missing teeth.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — New Smiles Dental Implant Center Galleria was founded by Dr. Myoung Hwang and Dr. Anh Pham. They provide a wide range of dental treatments, especially implants, crowns & bridges, using the latest technologies. They will work closely with you to ensure you receive high-quality dental care. Their treatment plans are created to best suit your needs.

The office at New Smiles Dental Implant Center Galleria ensures you feel comfortable and relaxed throughout your treatments.

They have a special offer for Great Day viewers, the first 50 callers to mention "Great Day Houston" will receive a free dental implant consultation. Plus, a dental implant, abutment and crown only for $2,499. With that price you're saving thousands of dollars.

Call today to make an appointment at 832-702-7101 or visit their website at newsmilestexas.com.