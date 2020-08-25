HOUSTON — Larry Closs with Maxhome explains how you can get a spa retreat in your home with a new luxurious bath or shower in little as one day. Maxhome has a special offer for Great Day Houston viewers. Call now to schedule your new bath or shower and receive free installation. For more information, call 1-800-New-Bath or visit maxhomenow.com
New shower or bath in one day
Larry Closs with Maxhome explains how you can get a spa retreat in your home with a new luxurious bath or shower in little as one day.