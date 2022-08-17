New Sci-Fi Series, "Paper Girls" Features Houstonian, Camryn Jones

Jones, 15; Lai Nelet, 14; Rosinsky, 16; and Strazza, 16, play the titular quartet with a crazy amount of chemistry. Camryn Jones, who plays brainiac Tiffany, says, "I grew up watching Marvel and DC. My dad had a lot of comic books that I could read earlier in my life and it made me always want to do a project like this! I'm really glad that 'Paper Girls' is the sci-fi action project that I was hoping for."