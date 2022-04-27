New music from Houston soul band The Suffers

The Suffers' third album, "It Starts With Love", will be released on June 3, 2022

HOUSTON — Kam Franklin, lead singer for The Suffers, joined Great Day Houston to discuss their new album. The Houston soul band will release their third album, "It Starts With Love", on June 3, 2022.

The band is also set to tour this summer, with a hometown show at the Secret Group on June 2nd.

H-TOWN! We’d never forget about you. Our hometown album release show is JUNE 2nd at Secret Group! Tickets on sale today. Limited tix available for a meet and greet with us, plus a special merch item included in your ticket price. We cant wait to celebrate with y’all! pic.twitter.com/Dx8dSfpOZW — The Suffers (@TheSuffers) April 26, 2022

Formed in 2011, The Suffers have entertained Houston audiences with their gulf coast soul sound for over 10 years, and the world is taking notice. The award-winning band has performed for every major Houston sports team, played on several late-night talk shows, and even on five continents.

