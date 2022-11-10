New merchants take a crack at the beloved Nutcracker Market

HOUSTON — Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market
- November 10 - 13, 2022
- NRG Center
- Ticketing Details:
- Discount General Admission tickets are on sale at ticketmaster.com ($18, plus fees).
- General Admission tickets are available for purchase for $20 at participating H-E-B Business Centers.
- Shoppers can also purchase their General Admission tickets at the door during Market days for $20 (cash or check).
- Special event tickets (Wells Fargo Preview Party, Saks Fifth Avenue Fashion Show and Luncheon, Macy's Fashion Show and Luncheon), Early Bird tickets, and group General Admission tickets can be purchased by calling 713-535-3231.
- nutcrackermarket.com
