"New Keto: Dinner In 30" with MasterChef Contestant Michael Silverstein

MasterChef seasons 10 and 12 contestant, Chef Michael Silverstein , stopped by Great Day Houston to discuss his newest cookbook, "New Keto: Dinner In 30".

"New Keto: Dinner In 30" is full of super easy and affordable recipes for a healthier lifestyle. Silverstein was inspired to create healthy food that actually tastes good by his own journey with the Ketogenic diet, where he lost 80 pounds in one year.