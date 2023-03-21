"New Keto: Dinner In 30" with MasterChef Contestant Michael Silverstein

MasterChef seasons 10 and 12 contestant, Chef Michael Silverstein, stopped by Great Day Houston to discuss his newest cookbook, "New Keto: Dinner In 30".
"New Keto: Dinner In 30" is full of super easy and affordable recipes for a healthier lifestyle. Silverstein was inspired to create healthy food that actually tastes good by his own journey with the Ketogenic diet, where he lost 80 pounds in one year.
To order Chef Silverstein's cookbook, click here!
You can also follow him on social media:
- YouTube
- Tik Tok @chef.michael
- Instagram @chefmichael.keto