Never again, never forget

HOUSTON — Chaja Veveer didn't get to have a "normal" childhood. She was branded a criminal as a young child because she was Jewish and living in a country occupied by Nazi Germany. Her family separated, went into hiding, and were not reunited until years later. She shares her incredible survivor story and discusses what she learned from a childhood she describes as "cold and bleak."
Community of Conscience members Rabbi Steven Morgan and Regional Director Randall Czarlinsky continue the conversation and discuss Jewish Americans' top concerns today. To learn more about the Community of Conscience, visit ajc.org/take-action