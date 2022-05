NeuropAWAY was specially formulated for burning, tingling and numbness in the hands and feet

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — NeuropAWAY is a patented formula that is clinically proven to reduce the overall symptoms of nerve discomfort by ~76% compared to placebo after 42 days of consumption.

NeuropAWAY can be found in the pharmacy section of H-E-B, Kroger and Walmart stores.

NeuropAWAY can also be bought online at Amazon or neuropaway.com

If you buy online you can use the discount code NEUROPAWAY at checkout for 20% off your order.