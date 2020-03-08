Neuropathy treatment gives patients their life back

Advanced Nerve and Health Center can help stop the debilitating symptoms of neuropathy.

HOUSTON — Patients who suffer from the debilitating effects of neuropathy are often prescribed medications to help, but that only masks the pain. The Advanced Nerve and Health Center can treat the root cause and actually reverse the damage to the nerve. Dr. Bao Thai and Dr. Aliena Sohail shared more about their process and how it works.

The Advanced Nerve and Health Center has a limited time offer for Great Day Houston viewers. For $29, get a tele-health visit, an in-office consultation, a copy of Dr. Thai's "Healthy Diet to Heal Nerve Pain" book, and a diagnostic nerve test to see if they can help. This is a $249 value.

Call Advanced Nerve and Health Center now at 832-626-1260.

Advanced Nerve and Health Center is located at 8558 Katy Freeway, Suite 116, Houston, TX 77024.

For more information, log on to NerveAndHealth.com.