Dr. Tracy Weeden, President & CEO of Neuhaus Education Center, is promoting "Reading success for all".

HOUSTON — Free resources for teachers and parents are available on the neuhaus.org , offering a variety of learning activities to share with students and children, with an emphasis on spelling, paragraph writing, grammar and oral language.

Neuhaus is offering teachers and parents a free 6-month instructor subscription to Neuhaus Academy, a support site that offers help specifically to middle and high school students to master difficult vocabulary.

The organization is also initiating calls with school district and state leaders across the country to offer free consultation, using this opportunity to listen and learn from these stakeholders about how Neuhaus can be most beneficial to supporting front-line teachers and staff.