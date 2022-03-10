Neuhaus Education Center is helping educators teach students with learning disabilities

Neuhaus equips teachers with the latest research-based strategies to teach reading, writing and spelling to all students, including those with dyslexia.

HOUSTON — Neuhaus Education Center promotes reading success for all. Neuhaus shares resources with families who have students diagnosed with learning disabilities and offers direct services to adult learners.

The center offers professional development classes for educators, equipping them with research-based strategies to teach reading, writing, and spelling to all students, including those with dyslexia.

Teachers who wish to learn Neuhaus Education Center's 'Science of Reading' approach to elevate classroom success can join one of the center's upcoming on-site classes.

Best for kindergarten teachers

Will teach foundational skills for students to become fluent readers & accurate spellers

Thursday, November 3

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Neuhaus Education Center

Registration Deadline: October 20

Ideal For Grades 4-6 Teachers

Progress Monitoring For Fluency, Vocabulary, & Comprehension

Tuesday, November 8 & Wednesday, November 9

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Neuhaus Education Center

Registration Deadline: October 25

For more information on Neuhaus Education Center and their on-site classes, click here or call 713-664-7676.