Need Weekend Plans? We've Got You Covered!

HELPFUL TIPS TO ENJOY DRIVE-IN

#1 No idling during the film! Due to noise and exhaust, running your engine during the film is prohibited. If you need to start your car up for a couple of minutes here or there to keep your battery charged, that is fine. But if you are found to be running the vehicle for too long or too frequently you will be asked to leave it off for the remainder of the film.



#2 Bring folding chairs and enjoy watching the movie from outside of your vehicle. The vast majority of Showboaters bring out chairs, but some go so far as to bring COUCHES! The drive in really is a choose your own adventure way to enjoy a film, so get creative!



#3 Bring a battery powered radio. This is helpful both in the event your vehicle can't pick up the FM broadcast, but also for those who wish to sit outside of their vehicles.