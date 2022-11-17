x
Great Day Houston

National Adoption Month with Arrow Child & Family Ministries

Debi Tengler joins the Ellison family to tell the story of how their forever family came to be.

HOUSTON — Arrow Child and Family Ministries is a non-profit that was founded 30 years ago on the belief that children in the foster system needed more than just a place to live, these children have a basic right to a loving and supportive family to walk with them and equip them for adulthood.  

Arrow's main focus is to promote the need for more foster and adoptive families to care for the large number of children in the foster care system. Arrow's mission is Helping Kids - Strengthen Families and we do this by providing life-long, specialized support for the children and families that care for them. 

