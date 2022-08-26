Nashville-inspired Hot Chicken Sandwiches heats up H-town with Clutch City Cluckers' newest location

Guests are invited to join them for a three-day grand opening celebration starting Friday, August 26th & Saturday, August 27th from 10am to 5am (or sellout). The first 100 guests in line will receive a complimentary meal. For the rest of the day, guests can enjoy 50% off their entire order and get a raffle ticket to win a PS5 & iPhone 13 Pro giveaway.

Then the fun continues as they will be extending their 50% off menu offer, plus PS5 and iPhone 13 Pro raffle for those who join Sunday, August 28th from 10am to 3am (or sellout). The raffle winners will be drawn on Monday, August 29th via the food truck's Instagram.