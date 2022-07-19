Must-have summer beauty finds

HOUSTON — Lifestyle Advisor, Dawn McCarthy, shares her must-have summer beauty products. For more information on Dawn McCarthy, visit Dawn's Corner.
Dawn's Summer Beauty Finds:
- OLAY Niacinamide + Peptide 24 Hydrating Moisturizer - This moisturizer provides 3-in-1 hydrating benefits: stronger skin, even complexion and visible wrinkle reduction.
- Think SPF – Think just launched a new Clear Zinc SPF line formulated with non-nano Zinc Oxide to protect you from harmful UVA/ UVB rays with little to no white cast.
- Airbrush ONE (Sunless Solutions & Mini Sprayer) – At home mini spray tanner that lasts just like a professional salon tan.
- Baby Hair – Hair care products for all hair types and all ethnicities. In addition, a portion of proceeds provide complimentary salon services to victims and survivors of domestic violence.
- DreamBox Beauty - must have tools for glowing skin.