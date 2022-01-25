x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Great Day Houston

Must-Have Products To Up Your Skin & Hair Care Game

Lifestyle Expert, Cheryl Kramer Kaye is pumping up our skin and hair care routine with some holy grail products

HOUSTON — If you're already slacking on your vow to take better care of yourself in 2022, Beauty Director, Cheryl Kramer Kaye with NextTribe.com rings in the New Year's Resolutions Reinforcements! These are skin and hair products and treatments that will keep your self-care commitment on course. 

To find an ULTA Beauty location offering the Skin Bar service near you, please visit www.ulta.com/beautyservices/skin-services/education

Houston Locations:

·       Houston, TX – ULTA Beauty Houston #149

·       Houston, TX - ULTA Beauty Houston #618

·       Pearland, TX – ULTA Beauty Pearland #165

·       Richmond, TX – ULTA Beauty Richmond #567

·       The Woodlands, TX – ULTA Beauty The Woodlands # 1473

·       Webster, TX – ULTA Beauty Webster #1574

For more information on the skin and hair care products Cheryl featured on the show, visit NextTribe.com

This content sponsored by NextTribe.com 

In Other News

Must-Have Products To Up Your Skin & Hair Care Game