Must-have beauty products for Spring

Celia San Miguel, Editor-in-Chief of Sicka than Average shows us the must-have beauty products for the new season!

HOUSTON — Celia San Miguel

Editor-in-Chief

Sicka Than Average

sickathanaverage.com

— Rhyme & Reason Repair & Restore Shampoo and Conditioner, $8.99 each at Target.com

— Maui Moisture Flexible Hold + Coconut Milk Curl Foam Mousse, $8.99 at Walgreens, Walmart, and Target

— Dr. Dennis Gross All-Physical Lightweight Wrinkle Defense SPF 30, $42 at Sephora.com

— Olay Cleansing & Renewing Nighttime Body Wash with Retinol and Olay Nighttime Rinse-Off Body Conditioner with Retinol, $7.99 each at major retailers

— Narciso Rodriguez For Her Musc Noir Eau de Parfum, $128 at Macys.com and Nordstrom.com