Musicians come together for Party on the Plaza

Celebrate with music at the virtual Party on the Plaza benefiting the Houston Food Bank

HOUSTON — Houston's concert series, Party on the Plaza, is back, from the comfort of your home. Houston First and KHOU 11 come together to present a virtual concert this weekend that benefits the Houston Food Bank.

Tune in to see musical acts, Ryan Bingham, Hayes Carll, The Suffers, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Robert Randolph and the Family Band, and more. Plus, there will be appearances by Alex Bregman from the Houston Astros and rapper Bun B.