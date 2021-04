Ramon Sosa shares his story after his wife hired a hitman to kill him

HOUSTON — Ramon Sosa is lucky to be alive. The former pro-boxer was the victim of a murder for hire plot by Maria “Lulu” Sosa, his wife and co-founder of The Woodlands boxing gym.

Sosa recently wrote a book about his survival, “I walked on my own grave...a true crime story”. He is also a public speaker advocating for domestic abuse against men. To contact Sosa for speaking events, email sosaboxing@hotmail.com.