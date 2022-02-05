Mother's Day gift ideas with Dawn McCarthy

HOUSTON — Blogger Dawn McCarthy shares her Mother's Day gift ideas. For more information on Dawn McCarthy, visit her blog Dawn's Corner.
Dawn's gift ideas:
- OrGREENiC Cookware
- The OrGREENiC hammered cookware collection always nonstick, lightweight, scratch resistant and dishwasher safe!
- FryAway
- A plant-based, non-toxic powder that transforms used cooking oil into solid organic waste.
- "Mom Bombs" Bath Bombs
- Mom Bomb gives 100% of their profits to charity helping mothers in need.
- Flatz Candles
- Handmade by artisans in Lithuania, the flat hand painted candles are made to gift inside a greeting card.