Great Day Houston

Mother's Day gift ideas with Dawn McCarthy

Blogger Dawn McCarthy shares her Mother's Day gift ideas

Blogger Dawn McCarthy shares her Mother's Day gift ideas. For more information on Dawn McCarthy, visit her blog Dawn's Corner.

Dawn's gift ideas: 

  • OrGREENiC Cookware 
    • The OrGREENiC hammered cookware collection always nonstick, lightweight, scratch resistant and dishwasher safe! 
  • FryAway
    • A plant-based, non-toxic powder that transforms used cooking oil into solid organic waste.
  • "Mom Bombs" Bath Bombs 
    • Mom Bomb gives 100% of their profits to charity helping mothers in need. 
  • Flatz Candles 
    • Handmade by artisans in Lithuania, the flat  hand painted candles are made to gift inside a greeting card. 