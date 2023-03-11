x
Great Day Houston

Moon 2 Mars launches for the second year in a row at Space Center Houston

Space Center Houston will hold a special event again this year for spring breakers. Enjoy educational activities, concerts, food and fun!

Space Center Houston has been a global attraction to over 22 million people since they opened in 199. We should thank our lucky stars that they are right in Houston’s backyard.

They want to dazzle visitors this spring break with their “Moon 2 Mars Festival” featuring out of this world experiences, concerts, and of course educational activities.

Deborah Duncan spoke with CEO and President of Space Center Houston, William Harris, along with his partner in this event, Marty Pell, the CEO and President of Wellby Financial.

Space Center Houston: Moon 2 Mars Special Event 

  • March 11 - 19, 2023

"Get unprecedented access to cutting-edge space technology, astronaut appearances, new immersive experiences, and loads of fun at the THINK Neurology Future Astronaut Training Grounds kid’s zone!" 

For more information visit spacecenter.org

Enter to win VIP tickets to see Rick Springfield and dine with an astronaut by visiting khou.com/contests

Credit: KHOU 11

