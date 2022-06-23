Money moves to make during inflation

Personal Finance Expert Anthony O'Neal offers tips to help navigate today's high prices

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Inflation is impacting us all right now, so we're all looking for ways to save money and how to better manage our budgets.

For more sound financial advice and to listen to "The Table With Anthony ONeal," log on to anthonyoneal.com

About Anthony O'Neal:

A #1 national bestselling author, Anthony O'Neal has helped over 250,000 people set out on a path towards a debt-free life with his chart-topping book Debt-Free Degree. He's reached over 15 million people in 15 different countries through his podcast "The Table" where he always keeps it real, relevant, and relatable.