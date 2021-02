HOUSTON — Maureen is a Canadian mum with four great kids (ages 17, 15, 11 and 9) who often join her on-air. Add in 2 dogs, and a traveling husband, it's always an adventure. For over 16 years Maureen has enjoyed guiding her community of over 40 000 parents through the wild and often overwhelming world of parenting. Her website, maureendennis.com provides family fun from day one.