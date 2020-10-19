x
Modern Heart and Vascular Institute

Dr. Rajiv Agarwal, with Modern Heart and Vascular Institute shares how understanding our blood pressure can help avoid a heart attack or stroke.

Modern Heart and Vascular Institute has a special offer for Great Day Houston viewers. The first 100 callers to make and keep their appointment will receive a free cardiovascular screening package which includes a complimentary electrocardiogram, stroke screening and blood pressure evaluation. 

      

For more information and to book your appointment today, call 832-644-8930 or visit modernheartandvascular.com