"Mobituaries: Great Lives Worth Living" by Mo Rocca

HOUSTON — The career of Mo Rocca has spanned television, movies, books, and Broadway. Today, he shares his humor and wig as an award-winning correspondent for CBS Sunday Morning.

Mo Rocca talked with Deborah Duncan about his new book, "Mobituaries: Great Lives Worth Reliving". Mo Rocca has always loved obituaries, "the sweeping drama of a life packed into a few inches of print." However, not every life has received the proper goodbye. One of Mo Rocca's "Mobituaries" shows an appreciation for someone who didn't get the love he or she deserved the first time around.