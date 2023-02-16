Mitochondria Gallery presents: "Life's Blueprint" by Sesse Elangwe

Artist, Sesse Elangwe, shares how the speech, "What Is Your Life's Blueprint," by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. inspired his new solo exhibit.

Mitochondria Gallery is based in Houston was founded in 2019. Their program features art from various artists from Africa and the African Diaspora. Their goal is to educate and further expand the global public awareness of contemporary African art. They aim to enlarge the platform available to talented artists by enhancing their reach to experienced and novel art collectors.

What is your Life's Blueprint? This is the question posed by Sesse Elangwe in a new body of work he is presenting for his second solo exhibition at Mitochondria Gallery.

Elangwe is challenging his audience to think about the plan of action for their lives. He examines the mental fortitude, physical abilities, continuous dedication and diligence required to build a legacy in non-ideal environments.

Elangwe is presenting medium and large scale paintings that feature his signature asymmetrical large eye, which represents enlightenment.

His exhibition is inspired by the speech "What is your Life's Blueprint" by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Sesse Elangwe is a Cameroonian artist from the region of Buea. He currently lives and works in San Antonio. To learn more about Elangwe, click here.