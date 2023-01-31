x
Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel talks upcycling fashion with Magpies & Peacocks

Non-profit design house, Magpies & Peacocks, has creative solutions to keeping fashion out of landfill.

So what do you do when you need a lot of ball gowns, but don't want to be caught on cam, wearing the same thing more than once?  Miss Universe 2022, R'Bonney Gabriel designs and re-creates them. 

The Houston native worked with nonprofit design house, Magpies & Peacocks, to upcycle clothing and find creative solutions to keeping fashion out of landfills.

R'Bonney Gabriel joined Sarah-Jayne Smith and Ahshia Berry from Magpies & Peacocks on Great Day Houston to discuss the organization's sustainable reuse of post-consumer clothing. 

For more information on Miss Universe, follow R'Bonney on Instagram:

For more information on Magpies & Peacocks, visit their website

