Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel talks upcycling fashion with Magpies & Peacocks

So what do you do when you need a lot of ball gowns, but don't want to be caught on cam, wearing the same thing more than once? Miss Universe 2022, R'Bonney Gabriel designs and re-creates them.
The Houston native worked with nonprofit design house, Magpies & Peacocks, to upcycle clothing and find creative solutions to keeping fashion out of landfills.
R'Bonney Gabriel joined Sarah-Jayne Smith and Ahshia Berry from Magpies & Peacocks on Great Day Houston to discuss the organization's sustainable reuse of post-consumer clothing.
