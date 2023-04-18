x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Great Day Houston

MINT Dentistry's springtime promotions are something to smile about

Lady Jade shares Mint Dentistry's springtime promotions and discusses the importance of proper oral care.

More Videos

HOUSTON — MINT Dentistry has special offers when you book in April.

Get free triple-teeth whitening and a full-size tube of sexy teeth toothpaste when you book.  

You can also get $1,500 off all MINT orthodontic treatment and 20% off the MINT discount plan.

Call MINT Dentistry today to book your appointment. The number is 833-879-MINT (6468), or log on to MINTdentistry.com; they make it easy with several convenient locations throughout the city.

Mint has same-day appointments available and is accepting new patients.

This content sponsored by MINT Dentistry

Before You Leave, Check This Out