MINT Dentistry's springtime promotions are something to smile about

Lady Jade shares Mint Dentistry's springtime promotions and discusses the importance of proper oral care.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — MINT Dentistry has special offers when you book in April.

Get free triple-teeth whitening and a full-size tube of sexy teeth toothpaste when you book.

You can also get $1,500 off all MINT orthodontic treatment and 20% off the MINT discount plan.

Call MINT Dentistry today to book your appointment. The number is 833-879-MINT (6468), or log on to MINTdentistry.com; they make it easy with several convenient locations throughout the city.

Mint has same-day appointments available and is accepting new patients.